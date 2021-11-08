Toyota MR2 Spyder Comes Back to Life as Mid-Engine “GR-S” Using Extinct VW Cues

Toyota has been trying to escape its bland yet entirely reliable image for years. And the current outlandish designs are a direct consequence, just like the decision to GR (Gazzo Racing) everything. Even those unworthy.
One could say that a lot of positive traits might spring to mind in relationship with the Toyota brand. Reliable would be one of them. Expansive would be another. Even legendary fits the bill. But how about exciting? Well, that’s a different story.
Although, it’s one that’s currently being written with models such as the recent J300 (2022 Land Cruiser and LX) SUVs or the feisty and adorable GR Yaris. Notice how the company is leaning on either icons or sporty entries to lift our spirits? Well, that has unintended consequences as well. Such as the Japanese automaker seemingly ready to “GR-ize everything nowadays.”
Those aren’t even our words, as the virtual artist behind Theottle has noticed this tendency as well. Since we are dealing with a pixel master, this observation wasn’t without a point, as the CGI expert decided to give Toyota even more ideas that might have Gazoo Racing engineers and designers jump with joy.
Or, at least, the mid-engine Toyota fanbase. This is because he/she cooked up a behind-the-scenes video on YouTube (embedded below) revolving around the rather small possibility of reviving the beloved little MR2 two-seat, mid-engine, rear-wheel-drive sports cars. After all, everyone loves this layout nowadays, am I C8 Corvette right?
Unfortunately, with the ongoing Subaru collaboration for the BRZ/GR 86 nameplates, this is probably just wishful thinking. Then again, whoever thought a GR Yaris would be more entertaining than a GR Supra should have played the lottery, so we’re going to keep an open mind about Toyota’s plans.
Although we reckon the strategy will not be wild enough to involve the recreation of the MR2 Spyder line based on a forgotten Volkswagen blueprint – the 2009 Concept BlueSport roadster prototype. Still, this is what Theottle used as a starting base, and his reborn “GR-S” doesn’t look half bad at all... although the rear-view presentation at the very end seems to have gotten cut off somehow!
