Dodge Charger Daytona CGI Adds Restomod Widebody Kit to Match Crazy Aero Wing

Created with the sole purpose of winning NASCAR races, the 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona is probably one of the most famous classic muscle cars ever. One of just a few “aero-cars,” it was capable of over 200 mph (322 kph) on the track back in the day.
Much ink was used to narrate the Charger Daytona stories, but it’s entirely conceivable that its legacy will never cease to add new chapters to the life book. Both real and virtual ones, of course. The epitome of a hugely valuable collectible, a real Charger Daytona is always more expensive when fully original.
So, one can easily imagine that no one in the right mind would start customizing an example. On the other hand, everything is possible in the virtual world. So, here’s Musa Rio Tjahjono, the pixel master behind the musartwork account on social media, coming out to play with a CGI impersonator. The virtual artist that likes to blend wishful thinking (as is the case here) with actual work done for his daytime job (as Head Designer of West Coast Customs) has gone the restomod route with this one.
We have seen Musa expertly navigating both the overdone and subtle parts of the imagination land on many occasions. But this time around he’s going for something that could be stuck right smack in the middle. For example, many of the Charger Daytona lines come out unaltered, save for a few well-placed dark bits. Then, just to make sure there’s a twist to the restomod idea, he also adds a nice widebody kit to bode well for the crazy aero wing.
He’s probably just trying to be respectful of the legend, although we can imagine that purists might still want to say a few things about the glossy black parts, the additional fender flare bumps, or the choice of wheels. Still, thanks to his prior experience as a CGI master of both the virtual and real worlds, he somehow manages to make everything work well – even the deep-dish chrome wheels!
