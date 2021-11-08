Ford “Grand Mustang” Revives Mondeo/Fusion Into Bland, Virtual S550 Four-Door

3 2023 Ford Fusion/Mondeo Successor Drops All Camo Using a Heavy Dose of CGI

If anyone needs a quick overview of the current state of the U.S. “car” market, a peek at Blue Oval’s model line will be more than illuminating. The SUVs and crossovers area has eight nameplates, the trucks & vans section follows closely with seven entries, and the electrified zone has another eight options. None of them being cars.Actually, as promised, the only traditional passenger car choice has to do with the iconic Mustang coupe... That’s history in the making if you ask us. But it turns out not everyone agrees with this modern line of thinking. Case in point, the virtual artist behind the SRK Designs account on YouTube, as he or she hits the Blue Oval in the soft spot, bringing back a passenger car against its will.This isn’t the first time we have seen a heritage sedan come back to virtual life piggybacking on current designs. But unlike that one time when another pixel master had the Crown Victoria make a sporty comeback with Mustang and Taurus cues, I suspect the Mondeo/Fusion is a bit of a poor choice this time around.It's not just that on this account this mid-size car hasn’t gained enough of a cult following. It’s all that combined with the fact that Ford’s Mondeo/Fusion was never a cool passenger car. It was bland and unimaginative, to begin with. And it remained plain boring even after the CGI expert performed some Photoshop magic to instill the sedan with juicy S550 Mustang design features.Of course, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, so even if this transformation isn’t exactly our cup of tea it might tickle the senses of Mondeo/Fusion fans. Although for the sake of purists not rolling their eyes thinking they need to indulge with another “abomination” like the Mach-E, it’s safe to say this is entirely wishful thinking.