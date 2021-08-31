Ford Crown Victoria Makes Sporty Digital Comeback With Mustang and Taurus Cues

Widely known around the world because of its legendary Police Interceptor versions, the Blue Oval’s “Crown Vic” is one of those models that have an enduring legacy. A performance one, if visual artists are allowed to make a point.
First born way back in 1979 as the Ford LTD Crown Victoria, the full-size sedan slowly matured and from the 1992 model year turned into the Crown Vic everybody knows and loves. Save for the bad guys, presumably because of their bad experiences with Police Interceptors... Kidding aside, the Crown Victoria was a staple of the American sedan market for no less than two decades.
So, it’s only logical that we are dealing here with one of those nameplates that may be forever gone but will probably never be forgotten either. As such, it is only logical that virtual artists will revisit this particular Blue Oval. Even though sedans are now slowly fading out of consumer memory because there’s no more place in their hearts and minds except for crossovers, SUVs, and trucks.
Jim, the pixel master behind the jlord8 account on social media has decided to take a modern break from his love of the 1980s and 1990s classics... sort of. After all, Ford’s Crown Victoria is both a member of the roaring 1990s and the new age 2000s. But the imaginative revival is decidedly modern, as the virtual artist focused on the DNA and underpinnings of both the sixth-generation S550 Mustang and Taurus sedan.
Knowing there’s no future for the latter either (in North America at least, China has a seventh iteration on sale based on the Mondeo/Fusion), the CGI expert grafted some performance-oriented styling cues. We are talking ones that were directly snatched from the latest iteration of the ubiquitous pony car, the Ford Mustang.
Better yet, the reimagined Ford Crown Victoria would also come with rear-wheel drive and a V8 engine sporting at least 500 horsepower under the hood. Hopefully, he is referring to the Mustang Mach 1 mill that was presumably massaged with even more Shelby goodies to deliver more than its stock 480 ponies. And dare we dream about it being linked to the lightweight Tremec six-speed manual transmission as well?
