2022 McLaren Speedtail Easily Morphs Into F1 and P1 GTR-Inspired “Track Monster”

31 Oct 2021, 08:34 UTC ·
Gordon Murray’s McLaren F1 sports car is one of those definitive automotive legends that turned so unique even its parents have trouble relating to. As such, do we need to wonder why McLaren created not one, but two spiritual successors?
13 photos
2022 McLaren Speedtail GTR Track Monster rendering by spdesignsest
Originally conceived by the genius Gordon Murray. Backed by the equally amazing Ron Dennis. Manufactured by McLaren with help from German (BMW) engineering. And proudly instilled into popular consciousness as the incredible McLaren F1.

Now, that’s a tough act to follow. But McLaren still did a decent job with the limited-production mid-engine plug-in hybrid sports car dubbed P1. After all, it was inducted into last decade’s automotive hall of fame as a member of the (in)famous Holy Trinity of Hybrid supercars (HTH) along with the LaFerrari and Porsche 918 Spyder.

Still, probably afraid of direct comparisons, McLaren never considered the P1 as an official successor to its legendary F1. Instead, the honor – along with the quirky three-seat layout – was bestowed upon the recent Speedtail member of the McLaren Ultimate Series.

Acting as the elegant high-performance alternative to the brawny motorsport-focused Senna, the Speedtail should be all about styling, luxury, and the highest-ever top speed achieved by any series-produced McLaren to date. After all, it didn’t get tested to more than 400 kph (403 kph or 250 mph to be more precise) on the space shuttle landing strip for nothing...

Anyway, Siim Parn – the virtual artist behind the spdesignsest account on social media – has seemingly abandoned the retro-delicious CGI projects for a moment. He’s entirely focused on the contemporary 2022 Speedtail as he wanted to make it a “track monster” worthy of Senna’s reputation.

Actually, the focus is on the previous motorsport exploits of the P1, and dare we say this virtual reinterpretation would even look great next to the McLaren F1 and P1 GTRs if ever given the chance to become real. For now, it’s just wishful thinking, so we have no idea what changes would be needed to make it a corner-carving bomb instead of a top-speed pursuer...


Editor's note:

Gallery includes official images of McLaren MSO Speedtail "Albert."
McLaren speedtail F1 GTR P1 GTR track monster rendering spdesignsest 2022 McLaren Speedtail
 
 
 
 
 

