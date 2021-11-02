Modernized 1967 Chevrolet Camaro Rendering Looks Like It'd Be an Instant Classic

Ever Wondered Why People Use Tesla's FSD Beta? Here's What They Have to Say

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siim Pärn (@spdesignsest) Based on the design of the current 2022 Chevrolet Camaro, we wouldn't say that GM's most famous pony car seems lost, but that doesn't mean it couldn't still benefit from looking back to where it all started.The original Camaro was introduced in 1966, a full two years after Ford had launched the Mustang , so it was by no means the first to the party. However, that shouldn't be interpreted as a handicap. Ask a neutral, and they'll confirm how, throughout the years, the two models passed the pony car crown from one another, with the occasional interference from other manufacturers as well.What we're trying to say is that you can't speak in absolute terms when referring to any of America's pony car models and that they each deserve equal amounts of respect. However, when it comes to exterior design, everyone will have their favorite and, as far as the Chevrolet Camaro is concerned, most people will likely agree the 1969 model is where GM's designers had struck gold.Considering that was the final year of the first-gen Camaro , it makes plenty of sense. The company had time to refine what was a great initial design for the 1967 model, so it's actually a pity it switched to the second gen so quickly (not that there's anything wrong with the 1970 Camaro).This idea appears to mirror the feelings of one independent designer called Siim Pärn who came up with a modernized version of the classic '67 Camaro based on the 2019 model. He expertly mixed design cues from the two models separated by more than half a century to come up with a car that would definitely appeal to any Camaro enthusiast, and beyond.Siim only provided a front and side view so far, but he promises he'll show the rear angle as well in the coming days. The front is obviously where most of the classic model's features can be spotted, but a keen eye will notice the subtle details in the side view as well. The raised line of the hood, for example, sitting just as high as the hips and giving the car a rear-biased stance. Or the slightly taller greenhouse, as well as the dipping slope at the rear, ending with a more obvious spoiler than the modern car's.Siim's take manages to capture the simplicity of the first-gen Camaro design and give it a modern spin without ruining its authenticity. Should Chevrolet do something like this for the next cycle in the model's life? With everything that's going on with the switch to electric power, it's hard to say, but should anyone build a custom Camaro, they could do a lot worse than give Siim a call and ask for his input in coming up with the vehicle's appearance.