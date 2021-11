2022 Opel Astra x 2023 Nissan Z Rendering Is the Calibra Successor We Never Got

FWD

If coupes were still popular today and if the Stellantis group would’ve given Opel a little more leeway for experimentation, the Astra may have been gifted with two doors on the sides and a liftback rear end. Something like the 2023 Nissan Z sports car, which brings us to the featured design study.Penned by pixel wizard Theottle, the rendering is more than meets the eye. By reducing the dash-to-axle distance of the Z to accommodate the Astra’s body panels andchassis, the virtual tuner has invertedly created a successor of sorts for the Calibra. Marketed as a Chevy in South America and as a Holden in New Zealand and Australia, the Calibra was introduced in 1989 as a response to the increasingly popular Japanese sports coupes.It had, however, a small problem shared with the Ford Probe that was originally intended to be the fourth-generation Mustang. As mentioned beforehand, Opel had to settle for front-wheel drive rather than rear-wheel drive like the Omega. Worse still, the German automaker didn't sell too many. A total of 239,118 units were delivered until 1997, of which 12,015 were fitted with V6 mills and 3,385 were equipped with four-wheel drive.Turning our attention back to the Astra, the sixth generation will play the practical card rather than the sporty card with a family-oriented station wagon . For the time being, the Astra is offered with a three-cylinder turbo, a four-cylinder turbo plug-in hybrid, as well as a four-cylinder turbo diesel.