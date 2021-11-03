2022 Opel Astra x 2023 Nissan Z Rendering Is the Calibra Successor We Never Got

Introduced in 1991 for the 1992 model year, the Astra was originally available as a three-door hatchback. Opel kept this body style alive for the GTC, the sporty model that never managed to steal the Golf GTI’s thunder. Previously owned by General Motors, the German automaker couldn’t make a case for three doors for the fifth gen from 2015. The same can be said about the all-new Astra, which features a French vehicle architecture and oily bits from Groupe PSA even though it’s still made in Deutschland.

36 photos