Bespoke Supercharged 1968 Ford Bronco Is Stretched, Coyote-Swapped and Rocks Suicide Doors

You know what, we’ve seen our fair share of modified classic Broncos over the years and yet very few come close to matching the complexity of this one. Dubbed “The Clydesdale,” this 1968 Bronco was built by Maxlider Brothers Customs and exhibited at the 2019 SEMA Show in Las Vegas.
The vehicle is currently up for grabs through Bring a Trailer and with four days left to go in the proceedings, the highest bid is at $150,000. That’s Taycan Turbo money.
Right off the bad, you might notice this Bronco is considerably longer than stock. That’s because the body was lengthened, and the rear passenger doors were given rear hinges – yes, it’s got suicide doors, how awesome is that?
Underneath everything is a custom frame courtesy of Black Beard Broncos, to facilitate the extra 26-inches in length, custom floor pans and rear rocker panels. The rear-hinged rear doors meanwhile are said to be shortened Bronco doors, mounted in reverse.
Other amazing visuals include the black top, cut fenders with bolt-on flares, electric side steps, custom bumpers and 20-inch Vision 360 Silver wheels running 37-inch BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain T/A KM3 tires. The truck also comes with a custom four-link coil-over suspension and upgraded brakes.
Inside, you’ll find a Pioneer touchscreen Bluetooth stereo system, inserted inside the lockable center console, plus an eight-point roll cage, climate control, brown leather seats, a wood-trimmed custom steering wheel and lots more.
As for the power unit, it’s a 5.0-liter Coyote V8 crate engine, working alongside a Roush supercharger, Roush-branded valve covers, custom air intake, an aluminum radiator and a Maxlider engine cover. The gearbox meanwhile is a six-speed Ford 6R80 automatic that you operate via a Powertrain Control Solutions push-button system mounted on the dashboard.
You can send a little over 435 hp and 400 lb-ft (542 Nm) of torque to either the front, rear or all four corners.
Right off the bad, you might notice this Bronco is considerably longer than stock. That’s because the body was lengthened, and the rear passenger doors were given rear hinges – yes, it’s got suicide doors, how awesome is that?
Underneath everything is a custom frame courtesy of Black Beard Broncos, to facilitate the extra 26-inches in length, custom floor pans and rear rocker panels. The rear-hinged rear doors meanwhile are said to be shortened Bronco doors, mounted in reverse.
Other amazing visuals include the black top, cut fenders with bolt-on flares, electric side steps, custom bumpers and 20-inch Vision 360 Silver wheels running 37-inch BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain T/A KM3 tires. The truck also comes with a custom four-link coil-over suspension and upgraded brakes.
Inside, you’ll find a Pioneer touchscreen Bluetooth stereo system, inserted inside the lockable center console, plus an eight-point roll cage, climate control, brown leather seats, a wood-trimmed custom steering wheel and lots more.
As for the power unit, it’s a 5.0-liter Coyote V8 crate engine, working alongside a Roush supercharger, Roush-branded valve covers, custom air intake, an aluminum radiator and a Maxlider engine cover. The gearbox meanwhile is a six-speed Ford 6R80 automatic that you operate via a Powertrain Control Solutions push-button system mounted on the dashboard.
You can send a little over 435 hp and 400 lb-ft (542 Nm) of torque to either the front, rear or all four corners.