Two Coyote-Swapped Classic Ford Bronco SUVs Are Always Better Than Just One

The Florida-based restomod shop is well known across the East Coast, particularly for its tasteful and “innovatively restored” first-generation Broncos. These little trucks get thoroughly upgraded for “a modern driving experience” and you bet there’s a traditional Coyote-swap just waiting in line for a performance lease on that brand new life.The Pensacola classic car restoration center loves them 1966 to 1977 Ford Broncos, but they’ll gladly hook anyone up to other cool stuff – such as the International Scouts or even classic cars and trucks. If there’s a vintage flavor (and big money), you can bet they’ll be happy to oblige. Naturally, one can imagine that every given day at least a couple of vehicles are there for different duties.And that includes two Ford Broncos that would almost certainly seem like they were born as twins if not for the different paint jobs... and a few other interesting details. Instead, the black and white Spec Broncos are giving us an automotive interpretation of the yin and yang philosophy, along with a little bit of Coyote-infused adrenaline shot. But that one comes later on, from the eight-minute mark for the black Bronco and the 11.06 mark for the white Bronco.First up we meet the SUVs, which may seem almost the same – but only at first. It’s the finer details that set these two apart, even though both have just about the same characteristics. Those would include the modern headlights, the beefier wheels and tires, the fender flares, the roll cages, the custom interiors, or the Gen 2 Coyote engines purring under the hood But whereas the black Bronco rides on an OEM frame that was one-inch (2.54 cm) lifted during restoration, the white example has a Velocity frame with a built-in lift that eliminates most of the fender to body gaps. Additionally, even the wheels don’t come from the same source, although both look positively vintage with each particular build. Not to mention the interiors aren’t the same... although both are just as welcoming.