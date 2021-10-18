2021 Ford Bronco Sport Secures Class Win at the Rebelle Rally

The first women's off-road navigation rally raid in the United States, the Rebelle Rally, has been kind to the Ford Motor Company. After winning the X-Cross class in 2020 with the Bronco Sport, driver Shelby Hall, and navigator Penny Dale, the Blue Oval has won the X-Cross class once again with the Bronco Sport driver Melissa Fischer and navigator Cora Jokinen.
The aforementioned Shelby Hall and Penny Dale have moved up to the 4x4 class for the 2021 edition of the Rebelle Rally, and their body-on-frame Bronco came in fourth in the 4x4 class. Jeep took home the first three places with the Jeep Wrangler, the only true competitor to the brand-new Bronco that Ford can't build fast enough to satisfy demand.
A weeklong all-terrain race through the desert with a compass and a map instead of a smartphone with Google Maps, the Rebelle Rallye yards across 1,370 miles (2,205 kilometers) of rough terrain. Obviously enough, the Rebelle Rally vehicles are stock despite the Bronco 4600 stock class race vehicle-inspired livery. Ford entered a total of three vehicles this year, and all three feature the standard Falken and BFG off-road tires.
Back in the real world, the one with potholes and traffic jams, Bronco Sport customers should prepare to shell out $50 to $575 more for the compact utility vehicle. The 2022 model year will enter production at the Hermosillo Assembly Plant in Mexico next month, where the Maverick pickup truck is also manufactured. Oh, and by the way, Ford had to temporarily stop production last Friday because of a yet-to-be-detailed shortage.
As for the large Bronco from the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, the 2022 model year is expected to enter production this December. The Sasquatch Package is now available with the seven-speed manual transmission as long as you’re fine with the base 2.3-liter EcoBoost motor.
That's a wrap for the 2021 @rebellerally!— Ford Performance (@FordPerformance) October 16, 2021
Congrats to the #FordPerformance #Bronco teams who placed 1st in the X-Cross Class, Team #202 (Melissa Fischer/Cora Jokinen) and in the 4x4 Class, Team #150 (Shelby Hall/Penny Dale) who came in 4th! pic.twitter.com/ucXoVfUlmK