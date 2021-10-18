5 Tim Allen Gives Extensive Tour of His Gorgeous Car Collection

3 Low-Mile 2012 Lexus LFA Auction Goes Berserk, Almost Hits the $700k Sweet Spot

2 Like-New 2016 Dodge Viper ACR Extreme Seeks a Bit of Auction Madness in Its Life

More on this:

Tim Allen’s 700-Mile 2017 Ford GT Up for Grabs, Already Valued at Over a Million

We have to agree that people as affable as Jay Leno or Tim Allen sometimes pass under the radar of anyone outside of the automotive enthusiast community. And yet, here they stand, proudly wearing the car collector mantle. 30 photos



As such, somebody going by the Bring a Trailer username Conny (perhaps it’s Allen himself, who knows) is now selling an almost-new



The subtle Ingot Silver carbon fiber body is also dressed up with additional gloss CF accents, while the interior has almost matching Dark Energy vibes, as well as “carbon-fiber-backed Sparco bucket seats” with a cloth and Alcantara upholstery. It’s not as spartan as it first seems, though, packing creature comforts such as AC or a touchscreen infotainment system, along with lots of supercar goodies.



As far as the latter are concerned, we should mention stuff like active aerodynamics, 20-inch gloss carbon fiber wheels, Brembo’s carbon-ceramic brakes with blue calipers, or the Heffner titanium exhaust system. Although it hasn’t seen much action, the Ford GT still got a caring PPF (paint protection film) treatment, probably just in case.



The seller is said to offer the car on behalf of the legendary owner, and it seems the pristine low-mileage GT has already attracted a lot of attention. As such, with more than nine days (at the time of writing) left on the auction clock, the bidding has already gone berserk. So, if you want it, better prepare to shell out enough cash to surpass the



Just in case anyone missed Petersen Automotive Museum’s extensive celebrity garage tour of Tim Allen’s gorgeous collection, we have the videos embedded below (both of them, again ) for our guilty pleasure. Now, with so many cool vehicles around, it’s only logical for the soft-spoken VIP to make room for new additions from time to time.As such, somebody going by the Bring a Trailer username Conny (perhaps it’s Allen himself, who knows) is now selling an almost-new 2017 Ford GT sports car allegedly belonging to the famed actor and comedian. According to the description, Allen bought this Ingot Silver-painted 3.5-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 Blue Oval freshly new from Galpin Ford and has kept it safely and with just 700 miles (1,127 km) on the odometer.The subtle Ingot Silver carbon fiber body is also dressed up with additional gloss CF accents, while the interior has almost matching Dark Energy vibes, as well as “carbon-fiber-backed Sparco bucket seats” with a cloth and Alcantara upholstery. It’s not as spartan as it first seems, though, packing creature comforts such as AC or a touchscreen infotainment system, along with lots of supercar goodies.As far as the latter are concerned, we should mention stuff like active aerodynamics, 20-inch gloss carbon fiber wheels, Brembo’s carbon-ceramic brakes with blue calipers, or the Heffner titanium exhaust system. Although it hasn’t seen much action, the Ford GT still got a caring PPF (paint protection film) treatment, probably just in case.The seller is said to offer the car on behalf of the legendary owner, and it seems the pristine low-mileage GT has already attracted a lot of attention. As such, with more than nine days (at the time of writing) left on the auction clock, the bidding has already gone berserk. So, if you want it, better prepare to shell out enough cash to surpass the current highest bid of exactly one million dollars.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.