Three Bronco 4600-Inspired Ford Off-Roaders to Race in All-Women Rebelle Rally

For one reason or another, off-roading, as pretty much all other vehicular sports out there, is still seen as a mostly male affair. For a while now, the so-called Rebelle Rally, described as “the first women’s off-road navigation rally raid in the United States,” has been trying to change that.
Given how self-aware Ford is when it comes to its new Bronco, and not wanting to miss any opportunity to place it under the spotlight, American carmaker Ford is planning to take part in the event this year, and it will do so by fielding the entire family of Broncos currently on the market.
That means the Bronco two-door, Bronco four-door and Bronco Sport will all line up on the starting grid of the over 1,200 miles (2,000 km) race across Nevada and California. Each will be handled by a different all-female team - driver Shelby Hall and navigator Penny Dale in the two-door, Melissa Fischer and Cora Jokinen in the Sport, Kathryn Reinhardt and Victoria Bundrant in the four-door.
The three vehicles sent by Ford into the racewear livery were inspired by the Bronco 4600 being readied for the ULTRA4 stock class off-road race series. The Sport and four-door come in Badland trim, while the two-door is a Wildtrak. This one also has the Sasquatch Package on, while the others are both stock.
The Rebelle Rally asks all vehicles taking part to disable Trail Maps and any other electronic navigation equipment, and the Broncos will do the same.
The 2021 edition of the challenge kicks off on October 8 near the Hoover Dam. The course will take the competitors from there, through miles and miles of desert, all the way to the Imperial Sand Dunes in California eight days later. Competitors will spend their nights at designated checkpoint basecamps placed on the route.
The competition is not cheap. The organizers ask $12,990 per team, meaning one vehicle and two competitors. This amount does not include insurance, fuel, and camping equipment, among others.
You can have a look at all the rules and requirements of the 2021 Rebelle Rally at this link.
