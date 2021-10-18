Hemi-Powered Ford Mustang Fox-Body Is Sweet Blasphemy, Runs 8s

More on this:

1 Mopar or No Car: 1972 Plymouth Road Runner Is an Outrageous, 1,100-HP Hemi Beast

2 Monteverdi Hai 450 SS: The 1970 Swiss Supercar With a Mid-Mounted 426 HEMI

3 Dodge Charger Daytona: An Iconic Muscle Car That Could Go Over 200 MPH, Even in Stock Form

4 Rare 1969 Plymouth GTX Hemi Looks Stunning in B5 Blue, Flaunts Matching Interior

5 Mopar Junkies Go All In at the 20th Anniversary of Dodge HEMI Challenge