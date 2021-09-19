Rare 1969 Plymouth GTX Hemi Looks Stunning in B5 Blue, Flaunts Matching Interior

4 1962 Dodge Dart 330 Aims High with Max Wedge Look, Desperately Needs a Hellcat V8

Offered only from 1967 to 1971, the GTX is not only a more upscale alternative to the Road Runner, but it's also a more valuable collectible. Plymouth built only 44,178 units in five years, a number that keeps prices higher than other Mopars from the era, especially if the GTX in question is fitted with the very desirable 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) Hemi V8.The 1969 Plymouth GTX you're about to see below is and this makes it a very rare muscle car. That's because the company built and sold only 208 coupes fitted with the powerful Hemi mill in 1969, 11 of which were delivered in Canada. It's the second-rarest 1969 GTX, dethroned only by the incredibly scarce GTX Hemi Convertible (only 16 examples).And this isn't just any GTX. It's also equipped with the Trak Pak package and a 3:54 rear end and it's finished in B5 Blue (also known as Blue Fire Metallic), arguably one of the coolest Mopar colors from the late 1960s. To make things perfect, it comes with a matching interior, with the steering wheel, dashboard, door panels, and seats all wrapped in metallic blue.It really doesn't get any better than this (even though I'm a fan of Bronze Fire Metallic from the same year) and the perfect chrome, wheels, and black stripes make this 1969 GTX one of the finest examples out there. To top it all off, the sparkling clean Hemi 426 purrs like a kitten at idle and roars like a lion at the lightest touch of the gas pedal.Speaking of which, the iconic Hemi V8 was rated at 425 horsepower from the factory, a significant 50-horsepower bump compared to the standard 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) engine. And it was powerful enough to push the GTX from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 4.8 seconds and down the quarter-mile in 13.5 clicks. That's almost two seconds faster than the 440-equipped GTX, to go with a trap speed of 105 mph (169 kph).Check out the videos below for a walkaround of this perfect, blue-painted, and Hemi-powered Mopar