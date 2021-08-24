1-of-12 1966 Dodge HEMI Coronet 500 in Silver Screams Raw Metal Power

The Coronet is one of those car models that, if you ask some people, would be a perfect fit in the present-day, rather poor lineup of Dodge vehicles. Made from 1949 to 1959 as a full-size car and then revived for another decade in the mid-1960s as a mid-size, the Coronet also still means a lot for true fans, who would stop at nothing from getting their hands on a true representative of the breed.
And it doesn’t get more representative, probably, than the one we have here, even if, ironically, it is one of very few ever made in this configuration. Officially titled Dodge HEMI Coronet 500, the car is said to be one of just 12 made exactly like this, meaning a 1966 convertible with a 426 HEMI engine under the hood, a 4-speed transmission to control it, and the badge of the 500 series slapped all over it.
Most importantly, we’re told the engine is the correct one, and the Coronet as a whole went through a “complete, no-expense-spared professional concourse rotisserie restoration” that makes it look as fresh as it did on day one.
Sporting the silvery paint of the 500 trim on the exterior, a choice that makes it look as if it were stripped to the bare metal, the convertible comes with an equally cold-looking interior with front bucket seats and a center console that holds the shifter. Covering the exposed interior in times of need is a black top.
The Coronet is listed on the lot of cars that will go under the hammer during the Barrett-Jackson auction in Houston in September. The car will sell with no reserve, although no estimate on how much it is expected to fetch is made, and is offered complete with the original dealer window sticker, factory OEM build sheet, and owner's manual.
