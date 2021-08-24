1-of-12 1966 Dodge HEMI Coronet 500 in Silver Screams Raw Metal Power

The Coronet is one of those car models that, if you ask some people, would be a perfect fit in the present-day, rather poor lineup of Dodge vehicles. Made from 1949 to 1959 as a full-size car and then revived for another decade in the mid-1960s as a mid-size, the Coronet also still means a lot for true fans, who would stop at nothing from getting their hands on a true representative of the breed.

6 photos