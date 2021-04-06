Digitally Remastered '70 Dodge Super Bee Puts Vintage Binocular LEDs on Hellcat

Not necessarily because it’s the oldest running generation among the legendary trio of American muscle cars, the Dodge Challenger continues to mesmerize just about everyone with its decidedly vintage styling and underlying (somewhat) modern technology. So, taking it as the basis for properly updating a classic performance vehicle is a no-brainer, right?
Of course, just about anyone can do a custom restomod these days if money is no problem. On the other hand, some ideas are wild enough they might forever remain in the virtual realm. That is the case with the 1970 Dodge Coronet-based Super Bee two-door coupe that got thoroughly modernized for the 21st century with help from some CGI mastery performed by render artist Oscar Vargas.
He recently decided to showcase a modern homage edit of the original Super Bee (a low-priced rebranded version of the Plymouth Road Runner) that would easily stand out in a crowd as a completely different take from the official Scat Pack Challengers currently up for grabs.
Basically, it’s no surprise to see this type of vehicle come out from the mind and hands of Vargas, considering he’s been turning these tribute mixes of modern and classic cars into a regular series as of late. Case in point, remember the modernized Pontiac Fiero GT or the Countach on Huracan technology?
This time around, he focused on something from the Stellantis’ yard, and dare we say this Dodge Coronet Super Bee/widebody Hellcat Challenger is the most outlandish of them all. If somebody were to have this pixel creation taken out into the real world, the high-performance basis would be a great starting point, there’s no denying that.
Afterward, it would probably be a matter of taste if people digged the exotic LED bezels and headlights at night. The rest of the modernized body, on the other hand, has vintage rendering all over it, with numerous changes everywhere and decidedly stylish elements such as the black top and the retro set of wheels and hub caps.
By the way, Vargas also provided us with a “tamed” version (check it out in the gallery and let us know your opinion about it) that comes with normal-looking alloys and less black on the top. Frankly, if we have a saying, we’re all in favor of the full-blown Super Bee look.
