1964 Dodge Coronet Rocks $120K of Upgrades and the Looks of a Bygone Era

The present-day Dodge lineup is a relatively poor one in terms of the models offered. For the truly passionate who don’t need to cater to some family needs with the likes of the Grand Caravan, you can go for the Charger, the Challenger, and in some cases the Durango, but that’s about it. Still, there was a time when the offer was far more exciting.
The Dodge cars of old, like say the Coronet, can now only be found on the custom or pre-owned markets. They come in all sorts of conditions, from decrepit barn finds to muscular, fancy builds like the one we have here.
The Coronet was born in the years following the Second World War as the carmaker’s first new body style in a long time. Initially, it came as the brand’s highest trim line, and then became a standalone model. It stopped being made in 1976, but not before venturing a bit into the muscle car segment.
The one we have here is a great representative of the muscle Coronets. Made in 1964, it was rebuilt with the most modern pieces of hardware, in a process that ended up costing $120,000.
The car is the recipient of many changes that start with the massaging of the body and continue with the customization of the interior, which now sports things like Dakota Digital gauges, an air conditioning system, a Lokar shifter, or a Memphis amplifier.
But the mechanical bits are the ones that probably cost the most. Under the hood, the car received a 5.7-liter HEMI V8 that was tied to a 5-speed automatic transmission. The unknown amount of power developed by the engine is sent to the 18-inch American Racing wheels, behind which sits a Hotchkis suspension system.
The car is presently listed for sale during the Barrett-Jackson auction in Las Vegas later this month. Online bids for it can already be placed, and it's worth noting that the 1968 Dodge Coronet 440 custom coupe, as it's officially titled, is going with no reserve.
