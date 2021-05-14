Award-Winning 1970 Dodge Coronet Super Bee 440 Six Pack Is Mopar Perfection

Chrysler may have downsized the Coronet for the fifth gen, but it did so because 1960s customers differ a lot from 1950s customers. The smaller footprint enabled Dodge to morph Coronet into a muscle car with the 440 Six Pack bad boy, which is the engine featured in this particular model.
Originally produced from 1968 to 1970, the Super Bee is very collectible for the way it looks, relatively low production numbers, and Mopar’s on-track success. For the 1970 model year, for example, only 15,506 examples were delivered with the 383 Magnum, 440 Six Pack, and 426 HEMI.
As the name implies, the 7.2-liter motor in this Plum Crazy-painted coupe combines three Holley carburetors with two-barrel layouts. Officially rated at 390 horsepower (395 PS) and a HEMI-matching 490 pound-feet (664 Nm) of torque, the numbers-matching engine drives the original Dana 60 Track Pak rear axle with 3.54 gearing for the Sure-Grip differential. The four-speed manual box is original as well according to the selling vendor.
Reconditioned at great expense by Magnum Auto Restoration, the muscly coupe listed by RK Motors Charlotte features new floor pans, quarter panels, and a fresh trunk pan. Accented by the period-correct black roof, Ramcharger dual-scooped hood, and C-stripes, this magnificent piece of Mopar history earned 517 out of 520 points at the 2015 Mopar Nationals.
Professionally rebuilt by Opel Engineering, the big-block V8 is complemented by an old-school washer tank, a red-cap battery, a Chrysler-branded voltage regulator, and a varied selection of reproduction parts. The engine burbles away through 2.5-inch pipes, an H-shaped crossover, and OE mufflers while stopping power comes courtesy of rebuilt drum brakes.
15-inch steelies wrapped in 235/60 Radial T/As add to the car’s visual appeal, and a matching spare can be found in the fully restored trunk. The no-frills interior brings the point home with Rallye telemetry, a Hurst pistol-style shifter, Fratzog-branded horn, and a solid-state radio.
Fully sorted and ready to roll, this jaw-dropping car is listed at $99,900.
