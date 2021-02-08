Here’s What the Mercedes G-Class Looks Like With BMW and Audi Front End Designs

4 Classic Truck Drag Race Through “Yak-adega” Sees Dodge Face Off With Two Chevys

3 Job-Rated 1952 Dodge B Series Gets Your Mind off All the Fords and Chevys

2 Stellantis Kicks Off 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Output, It's Still Sold Out

1 This 1968 Dodge Charger’s Rocky Road Didn’t Make Its Charm Fade Away

More on this:

1969 Dodge Coronet Barn Find Was Originally a School Project, Flexes 440 Muscle

One of the biggest changes made by Dodge on the 1969 Coronet was the introduction of a 440 Six-Pack engine offered as a $463 option, while the 440 Magnum remained exclusive to the Coronet R/T. 25 photos



But first things first.



This is a 1969 Dodge Coronet a school in Maryland originally used for a local conversion project. They wanted to turn the Coronet into a drag car, but the project has never been finished, with the vehicle ending up abandoned in the storage in the condition you can see in the photo gallery here.



While it’s pretty clear this Coronet isn’t by any means a car in tip-top shape, it features the modifications made during the drag car conversion, including a roll cage inside.



The good news is the



As you can easily tell by just browsing the pictures in the gallery, this Coronet requires plenty of fixes both inside and outside if what you’re aiming for is a full restoration to bring the car back to factory specifications. On the other hand, it might be a lot easier just to finish the project and turn it into the race car it was supposed to be, especially thanks to the 440 engine under the hood.



The price, on the other hand, might be a little bit too ambitious. The highest bid at the time of writing is $12,000, and the good news the Coronet can be yours as part of a no-reserve auction. The 440 is also the engine powering the Coronet we have here and which has recently been pulled from storage after sitting “for many years,” according to eBay seller steve61corvette But first things first.This is a 1969 Dodge Coronet a school in Maryland originally used for a local conversion project. They wanted to turn the Coronet into a drag car, but the project has never been finished, with the vehicle ending up abandoned in the storage in the condition you can see in the photo gallery here.While it’s pretty clear this Coronet isn’t by any means a car in tip-top shape, it features the modifications made during the drag car conversion, including a roll cage inside.The good news is the Dodge still runs, drives, and stops with a gas can, but have no worries; the fuel tank also comes with the car. And so do the heater box and a few other parts. Overall, it ships with the essential package to jump-start a possible restoration.As you can easily tell by just browsing the pictures in the gallery, this Coronet requires plenty of fixes both inside and outside if what you’re aiming for is a full restoration to bring the car back to factory specifications. On the other hand, it might be a lot easier just to finish the project and turn it into the race car it was supposed to be, especially thanks to the 440 engine under the hood.The price, on the other hand, might be a little bit too ambitious. The highest bid at the time of writing is $12,000, and the good news the Coronet can be yours as part of a no-reserve auction.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.