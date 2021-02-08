This 1968 Dodge Charger’s Rocky Road Didn’t Make Its Charm Fade Away

Psyche Is NASA’s Next Target, Spacecraft Bound for It Cleared for Assembly

An online auction looks like the best thing that could have happened to this 1968 Dodge Charger , as several netizens are now digitally fighting to give the car a second chance. 19 photos



The 1968 Charger is actually the model that gave birth to the second-generation series, coming with a 2-door hardtop body style and an engine lineup that comprised a 225 (3.7-liter) straight-six and several V8 engines, including a 440ci (7.2-liter) Six Pack added in 1970.



Of course, the engine is just a cool memory for this Charger, though it’s worth mentioning it was originally fitted with a 383ci (6.3-liter) unit paired with an automatic transmission.



Born and raised in Oklahoma, the Charger has most likely been forced to deal with some pretty rough times, judging from all these photos. The owner claims it still has the frame rails, the front torque box, and the windshield areas in what is being described as “excellent shape.” Sure, that’s totally possible, but given the overall condition of the car, you should definitely inspect everything thoroughly.



The Charger comes with a clean title, and as we said, the only thing you’ll find under the hood is some clean air as the engine, the transmission, and the seats are long gone.



It's still a pretty cool roller, there's no doubt about it, and this is probably the reason so many people want to take it home. It might be getting a little bit too expensive given the top bid is already at $11,000, but other than that, it's one classic gem that certainly deserves a thorough restoration.

