5 Dark Blue 1968 Dodge Charger R/T Flaunts NHRA Secret to Go Along With HEMI Power

3 Gen 5 Whipple Supercharger Now Available for 5.7- and 6.4-liter HEMI V8 Engines

1 1968 Dodge Charger Is a Deceptive Classic, Hides Hemi Surprise Under the Hood

More on this:

Plain-Looking 1966 Dodge Coronet Is Actually a Hemi Sleeper

Just like high-performance trims of modern cars, classic range-topping muscle cars are immediately recognizable through features like hood scoops, quarter window louvers, and trunk lid spoilers. But some of them, like this Hemi-powered 1966 Dodge Coronet , look almost identical to their cheaper, mundane counterparts. Don't you love a sleeper? 13 photos







Both the Charger and the Challenger will immediately stand out in the pack, mostly due to the big scoop on the engine hood. But not the 1966 Coronet. This coupe will pretend to be a mundane midsize classic until you let the Hemi V8 loose simply because it doesn't look all that special. If it's also finished in white, like this example here, you got yourself an authentic sleeper.



As much as I love the Hemi-powered Dodge Charger and



Fortunately, some of these cars are still around unrestored and unmolested. This 1966 example still sports the original paint and shows only 21,250 miles (34,198 km) on the odo. Based on how it looks inside and out, it probably spent most of its life as a garage queen.



There's one little thing about it, though. The Hemi block is not the original one. For some reason, the block it came with was replaced at one point with a similar unit from the 1969 model year. But the original internals are still there, so it's a proper Hemi good for 425 horsepower.



The concours-ready Coronet 500 is apparently looking for a new owner. It's been listed on



Introduced in 1964, Chrysler's second-generation Hemi engine, the iconic 426 V8, was the brand's top-tier performance mill from 1964 to 1971. Made available only through the Dodge and Plymouth brands, it powered range-topping versions of the Charger, Challenger, Barracuda, and Road Runner, but the list doesn't stop here. Dodge also dropped the 7.0-liter Hemi in the Dart, Super Bee, and Coronet, while Plymouth fitted the 425-horsepower V8 in the Belvedere, Satellite, GTX, and Superbird. Needless to say, the Coronet isn't the first Dodge you think about when it comes to the mighty "Elephant" engine, but it's that cool exception that doesn't brag about packing a 426 under the hood.Both the Charger and the Challenger will immediately stand out in the pack, mostly due to the big scoop on the engine hood. But not the 1966 Coronet. This coupe will pretend to be a mundane midsize classic until you let the Hemi V8 loose simply because it doesn't look all that special. If it's also finished in white, like this example here, you got yourself an authentic sleeper.As much as I love the Hemi-powered Dodge Charger and Plymouth Cuda , a Coronet will always win in my eyes. I just have a soft spot for beefed-up muscle cars that look totally unassuming, and this midsize fits the bill.Fortunately, some of these cars are still around unrestored and unmolested. This 1966 example still sports the original paint and shows only 21,250 miles (34,198 km) on the odo. Based on how it looks inside and out, it probably spent most of its life as a garage queen.There's one little thing about it, though. The Hemi block is not the original one. For some reason, the block it came with was replaced at one point with a similar unit from the 1969 model year. But the original internals are still there, so it's a proper Hemi good for 425 horsepower.The concours-ready Coronet 500 is apparently looking for a new owner. It's been listed on Hemmings from Mason, Michigan, and you can take it home for $85,000. It sure beats those $100K+ stickers for Hemi-powered Challengers and Chargers in similar condition.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.