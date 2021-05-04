Undercover AMC AMX with Supercharged HEMI Rendered as Corvette Killer

More on this:

1 Buick Regal Looks Like a Sleeper, Pulls Brutal Launch at the Drag Strip

2 1960 Chevrolet El Camino Restomod Hides Modern Surprises Under the Hood

3 1964 Studebaker Commander Takes on 1974 Chevrolet Camaro in Unlikely Drag Race

4 Dodge Charger "Black Bomb" Shows Radical Stance in Classic Muscle Rendering

5 1965 Chevrolet El Camino Comes Out of Storage After 50 Years, Goes Drag Racing