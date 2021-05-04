Undercover AMC AMX with Supercharged HEMI Rendered as Corvette Killer

It's been well over a decade since muscle cars enthusiasts started rediscovering the magic of the two-seater classic that is the AMC AMX, and yet this remains an eccentric choice, at least when compared to the retro machines coming from Detroit's Big Three. As such, the rendering sitting before us comes to portray one of the rare builds based on the AMX.
Back in the mid 1960s, American Motors Corporation made efforts to leave its image of an economical vehicle producer behind, introducing a sportier line of cars.
While the Javelin that entered production in 1967 was a competitor for the Mustang and the Camaro, the AMX, which came as a shortened proposal with seating for two, started rolling off the assembly line the following year.
The AMX name stemmed from the "American Motors eXperimental" label used for the concept cars that had been revealed in 1966. And while the compact rear deck and long hood gifted the vehicle with appealing proportions, the short wheelbase allowed the vehicle to handle like a sportscar.
Of course, the said dynamic assets, as well as the two-seater layout, led to certain enthusiasts comparing the model to the Corvette, even though the two were separated by plenty of aspects - for one, the Chevy had a fiberglass body, while the AMC made for only American-built, steel-bodied, two-seat coupe on sale at the time, and the first since the original 1955-1957 Ford Thunderbird. It's also worth noting that the price of the AMX sat 25% lower than that of the 'Vette.
Production only lasted for three model years, with the total number of units built sitting at just 19,134. And the fact that its maker folded in the late 1980s only adds to the rara avis aura of the vehicle.
It's worth noting that while American Motors was preparing a replacement for 1971, the aggressive inflation and insurance rates for performance vehicles booming, the project was canceled.
The model parked on our screens is a 1969 example, which looks fairly similar to the 1968 original. And while most of the panels have been left untouched, this contraption is now a mechanical monster.
For one, the 390ci (6.4L) V8 optional motor, which delivers 325 hp (330 PS), facilitating 14s quarter-mile times, was left behind. In a move that might trigger brand loyalists, motivation duties are now performed by a HEMI.
Nevertheless, the Chrysler-sourced V8 has plenty of badass features to offer, from the dual quad carbs on top, which are housed in a transparent air scoop, to the side exhaust. And we can thank digital artist Timothy Adry Emmanuel for the hardware sticking through the hood.
And, to make sure all the muscle is put to good use, the rear axle now features slapper bars, while the fat tires wrapped around Convo Banshee wheels provide plenty of traction.
