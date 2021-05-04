Mercedes-AMG New Brand Campaign Takes a Rebellious and Freedom-Loving Approach

Youth, color, lifestyle, women, action – this is what the new Mercedes-AMG campaign aims for. It introduces a "freedom-loving and rebellious tone" and gives an insight into future product promotions, which are due to be carried out with new models during the year.
On May 3, British photographer and director Rankin and his ageny released a 60-second clip that encapsulates the campaign's idea. "Are you AMG-ready?" is the London team's first strategy as the Mercedes-new AMG's lead agency.
The video shows snippets of various models representing different concepts, such as the SLS Electric Drive, in which a woman escapes from her monotonous everyday life and seeks freedom in the desert, or the 300 E 5.6 that serves as a sound machine in which a young man makes music with its sounds. The G 63 traces an oversized AMG wordmark on the concrete by drifting over puddles of paint. In the Black Series, a woman picks up her partner for an exciting speed date.
AMG is currently leading the company's transformation and redefining the future of Driving Performance, starting with the electrification of the powertrain under the "E Performance" label introduced a few weeks ago. The concept of recharging the hybrid battery by drifting, which we also covered a while back, is a strong point in this new campaign. The brand will also include a stronger focus on lifestyle, and it's addressing specific target groups like the younger generation and women.
The new philosophy kicks off the company's evolution to a performance luxury brand, aiming to appeal to both existing consumers and young, lifestyle-oriented customers who are looking for a special kick or who just want to look towards more sustainable options. The campaign will be featured on the company's social channels. Another four 30-second videos will follow the first film that was already revealed.
