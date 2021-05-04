3K-Mile Chevrolet Camaro Is a 1979 Time Capsule, Costs More Than a 2021 Corvette

Keeping a car in storage for years and even decades isn't exactly unusual. Limited-run supercars, for instance, tend to go up in value in just a few years and scoring a big profit over a short period of time is very tempting. Unlike modern supercars and classic Ferraris, the 1979 Chevrolet Camaro isn't extremely valuable, but someone actually kept one in storage for 42 years.
With only 3,131 miles (5,039 km) on the odometer, this 1979 Camaro Z28 is practically brand-new. It was licensed for only one year when it was purchased and it was stored in a climate-controlled garage until today. Needless to say, it looks flawless on the outside, with the original beige exterior in tip-top condition. This car hasn't even seen a drop of water, because none of the miles on the odo have been completed in the rain. Impressive!
Needless to say, the caramel interior looks just as clean. Wear marks, spots, creases on the leather seats? Not in this car. Heck, I bet this Camaro still has that new car smell inside the cabin.
The engine bay is also spotless and each and every visible component of the 5.7-liter V8 shines as it did back in the day it left the factory. The mill isn't particularly powerful at 175 horsepower and 270 pound-feet (366 Nm) of torque, but we need to keep in mind that this Camaro comes straight from the Malaise era. It's a good cruiser nonetheless.
Not surprisingly, the Z28 is all-original. The seller dropped a new battery under the hood, but he still has the original one and will include it with the car. He's also offering the original window sticker and even the temporary plates used to drive the car from the dealership.
The Camaro has been fitted with all available options for 1979 except for the T-top roof. It even features the cool Hurricane wheels. 1979 is the year when Chevrolet started offering an electric rear window defroster, so it's safe to assume this Camaro has one too.
With 282,571 units built, the 1979 Camaro isn't exactly rare, but you won't find many garage queens like this one. How much does it cost? Well, it's far from cheap, as eBay seller "holbrookjr36" is asking $73,000 to part ways with the car. There's no auction or "make an offer" option, just a "buy it now" sticker.
That's a lot of dough for a late 1970s Camaro. It's almost $10,000 more than a modern Camaro ZL1 and $13,000 more expensive than a base 2021 Corvette C8. For $73,000, you can actually buy a Corvette Stingray in range-topping 3LT trim.
So, would you spend $73K on this mint-condition, 42-year-old Camaro or would you rather pour that sum into an optioned-up modern Corvette? Let me know in the comments.
Needless to say, the caramel interior looks just as clean. Wear marks, spots, creases on the leather seats? Not in this car. Heck, I bet this Camaro still has that new car smell inside the cabin.
The engine bay is also spotless and each and every visible component of the 5.7-liter V8 shines as it did back in the day it left the factory. The mill isn't particularly powerful at 175 horsepower and 270 pound-feet (366 Nm) of torque, but we need to keep in mind that this Camaro comes straight from the Malaise era. It's a good cruiser nonetheless.
Not surprisingly, the Z28 is all-original. The seller dropped a new battery under the hood, but he still has the original one and will include it with the car. He's also offering the original window sticker and even the temporary plates used to drive the car from the dealership.
The Camaro has been fitted with all available options for 1979 except for the T-top roof. It even features the cool Hurricane wheels. 1979 is the year when Chevrolet started offering an electric rear window defroster, so it's safe to assume this Camaro has one too.
With 282,571 units built, the 1979 Camaro isn't exactly rare, but you won't find many garage queens like this one. How much does it cost? Well, it's far from cheap, as eBay seller "holbrookjr36" is asking $73,000 to part ways with the car. There's no auction or "make an offer" option, just a "buy it now" sticker.
That's a lot of dough for a late 1970s Camaro. It's almost $10,000 more than a modern Camaro ZL1 and $13,000 more expensive than a base 2021 Corvette C8. For $73,000, you can actually buy a Corvette Stingray in range-topping 3LT trim.
So, would you spend $73K on this mint-condition, 42-year-old Camaro or would you rather pour that sum into an optioned-up modern Corvette? Let me know in the comments.