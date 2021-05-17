5 Unrestored 1971 Dodge HEMI Challenger R/T Had One Owner for 22 Years

4 Dark Blue 1968 Dodge Charger R/T Flaunts NHRA Secret to Go Along With HEMI Power

2 Gen 5 Whipple Supercharger Now Available for 5.7- and 6.4-liter HEMI V8 Engines

More on this:

1968 Dodge Charger Is a Deceptive Classic, Hides Hemi Surprise Under the Hood

1968 was a great year for the Dodge Charger . The second-gen redesign eliminated the bulky looks of the original version but retained the hidden headlamps and the big wheelbase. It also gained quad taillights instead of the lightbar for a proper muscle car appearance. Because I'm not a big fan of the split front grille introduced in 1969, I think that the 1968 is the best-looking Charger ever. 11 photos



Things get even better if the



This 1968 Charger rolled off the assembly line with a 383-cubic-inch (6.3-liter) V8 atop the front axle. Not the laziest engine available back in the day, but definitely not the most powerful either. Dodge also offered a 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) V8 and the almighty 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) Hemi that year.



The stock engine has been replaced with a Hemi, but it's not a regular production version, even though that's a really solid option too. This Charger hides a



The output is unknown, but race-spec Hemi mills of this variety usually generate more than 550 horsepower. That's at least 125 horses more than the street Hemi V8 offered in 1968. The extra oomph is backed by a Dana 60 rear end, a four-speed manual gearbox, and Hotchkis torsion bars. This thing should cover the quarter-mile in 12 seconds or less.



As far as looks go, this Mopar is of the



If the Charger didn't look aggressive by default, I'd say that this is a great sleeper. But a black-painted Charger will always look mean, no matter the trim. I think "deceiving" is a better word here.



If you're into a 1968 Dodge Charger that's a little bit special, this Hemi-engined Mopar is being auctioned off by



Someone needs to buy this thing and race it like there's no tomorrow at the drag strip! It's also one of the very few cars that I like in black. I'm a High Impact color kind of guy, so I like my classic Mopars in flashy hues. Show me one in Plum Crazy or Panther Pink, and I will drool for days. But the 1968 Charger somehow looks perfect in black. That front end is downright menacing, definitely a "face" that you don't want to see in your rear-view mirror.Things get even better if the Charger in question is a deceptive car that hides an unexpectedly powerful V8 under the hood. Sure, the big scoop on this coupe's hood is a strong hint that it's no regular Charger, but it takes a closer look to find out what lurks in there.This 1968 Charger rolled off the assembly line with a 383-cubic-inch (6.3-liter) V8 atop the front axle. Not the laziest engine available back in the day, but definitely not the most powerful either. Dodge also offered a 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) V8 and the almighty 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) Hemi that year.The stock engine has been replaced with a Hemi, but it's not a regular production version, even though that's a really solid option too. This Charger hides a race-spec Hemi V8 under the hood, one that boasts 770 cfm Holley carburetors and a magnesium intake, among other goodies.The output is unknown, but race-spec Hemi mills of this variety usually generate more than 550 horsepower. That's at least 125 horses more than the street Hemi V8 offered in 1968. The extra oomph is backed by a Dana 60 rear end, a four-speed manual gearbox, and Hotchkis torsion bars. This thing should cover the quarter-mile in 12 seconds or less.As far as looks go, this Mopar is of the pristine variety . The black paint and the gold stripes look gorgeous, while the vinyl top and the chrome trim are flawless. The interior appears to be in tip-top shape, too, save for the missing radio unit. The owner is throwing in a set of new factory dash gauges that he didn't install yet.If the Charger didn't look aggressive by default, I'd say that this is a great sleeper. But a black-painted Charger will always look mean, no matter the trim. I think "deceiving" is a better word here.If you're into a 1968 Dodge Charger that's a little bit special, this Hemi-engined Mopar is being auctioned off by eBay seller "dadavi4136" as we speak. The bidding is at $50,100 with five days to go, so it won't be a bargain. Still, as of this writing, it's notably more affordable than most mint-condition 1968 Chargers out there (include those that don't have a Hemi).Someone needs to buy this thing and race it like there's no tomorrow at the drag strip!

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.