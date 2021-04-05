Jet-Age 1961 Chrysler Newport Brings CGI Finned Madness Alongside HEMI 392 Swap

The last time we heard from this particular pixel master, Abimelec Design was quite busy discovering the whereabouts of the lost Bugatti Type 57 SC Atlantic in a retro-styled rendering. Mr. Abimelec Arellano doesn’t seem quite ready to return to the present day just yet, so here’s a 1961 Chrysler Newport clearly escaping its originally affordable condition with help from modern grunt and a dash of CGI, naturally.
Although personally I’m a fan of this imaginative artist’s contemporary vehicles, such as the super boosted Toyota GR Yaris or the Arctic Trucks Lamborghini Urus, there’s no denying that he’s very fond of the principle of restomodding. Sure, it’s probably a bit easier to come up with such projects in the virtual world, but we’re not going to condemn anyone for indulging in such guilty pleasures.
After all, ideas such as this finned 1961 Chrysler Newport that will strike a chord with jet-car age aficionados, motorsport fans, and modern Stellantis enthusiasts alike should be taken at face value. Restomods are excruciatingly expensive, and there’s clearly no logic in turning a car that was the lowest priced Chrysler out there in 1961 into a six-figure gem. Let alone one that would be taken racing and risk damage.
At least, not in real life. On the other hand, the virtual realm allows anyone to dream big. For example, this two-door hardtop Newport mates its oversized double headlight assembly with all the right modifications to succeed in a world of (racing) Hellcats, C8s, and GT500s.
By the way, at least this time around, we know the specific inspiration for this virtual creation. It’s NASCAR’s official announcement that Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt-track layout will be used in 2022 for a spring NASCAR weekend full of, well, dirt and racing. Nice to see that Monday’s Food City Dirt Race (NASCAR Cup Series’ first event on a dirt track for more than half a century) won’t remain an interesting one-off event.
Back to the Newport, the chunky Goodyear Eagles’ lettering works nicely with the bronze cage from inside the cockpit, while the street car/racing chassis mix also benefits from a very important modern twist. As one can easily see in the gallery, once the CGI hood disappears, there’s “a mid-front mounted modern HEMI 392 with the Firepower script in the head covers for good measure” showing off.
Clearly, this thing bodes extremely well not just under the hood of an equally adventurous Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392.
