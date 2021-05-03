Gen 5 Whipple Supercharger Now Available for 5.7- and 6.4-liter HEMI V8 Engines

Flatter and more complex than the HEMI V8s of the 1960s, the powerplants we have nowadays are more potent and efficient as well. The highlight is the Hellcat engine, but you don’t need to spend top dollar on a Dodge Hellcat in order to experience more than 700 horsepower.
Gen 5 Whipple superchargers for the 5.7- and 6.4-liter HEMI offer more power than any positive displacement systems on the market, and the starting price for the blower is $8,100 including the security gateway module. Model years 2015 to 2021 further require an unlocked powertrain control module, which is why an HP Tuners unlock code is also included.
What else do you get for your money? Well, the 3.0-liter supercharger is complemented by all the wiring and piping necessary for installation, a high-flow intercooler pump and fuel injectors, billet fuel rails, and a heat exchanger. Painted in black as standard, the blower can be had in polished, HEMI orange, and Gloss White finishes for an extra $600 to $800.
As opposed to fourth-generation systems, the Gen 5 Whipple features a 3x4 rotor combination, billet rotors that won’t fail with overspeed, cooler air charge temperature, and higher efficiency levels over a broader RPM range. The fifth-generation blower further sweetens the deal with a 112-millimeter throttle flange and an optional 112-millimeter throttle body that ensures the inlet airflow matches the supercharger’s potential. Topping this hardware off with a cold-air intake system is the perfect recipe for huge horsepower.
Currently compatible with the 2011 and up Dodge Charger, Challenger, Durango, Chrysler 300, and 2012 to 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee, the Gen 5 Whipple supercharger is also available for Hellcat and Hellephant applications where it provides over 500 and 300 more horsepower than the bone-stock blowers. A fifth-gen upgrade for the 6.1-liter HEMI V8 used between 2006 to 2010 will soon be available, but the Fresno-based company failed to mention if soon means this coming summer, fall, or the winter of 2021.
