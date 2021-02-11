Dodge Hellcat Whipple Gen 5 Supercharger Revealed With Stage 2 Option

4 Ford Mustang With Whipple Supercharger Posts 9.9 Seconds on the Quarter-Mile Run

I still remember the day the Dodge brand revealed the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 in the Challenger SRT Hellcat for the 2015 model year. Everyone – myself included – was astounded by the 707-horsepower rating of the blown muscle car. The 808-horsepower Demon is exciting in its own right, more so if you upgrade from premium gas to race fuel for 840 hellish ponies and 770 pound-feet (1,044 Nm) of torque. 9 photos



Here are two promises that are worthy of your attention: “more than 300 HP over the Hellephant with the 3.0-liter supercharger” and “more than 500 HP over the Hellcat with the 2.4-liter supercharger.” How is this possible, you’re asking in the back of your head? First of all, the 3.0-liter blower is extremely similar in design to that in the



The dual-pass and dual-intercooler setup also needs to be mentioned, coupled with 3x4 billet rotors machined at the Whipple facility in Fresno, California. Far superior to the cast rotors that fail with overspeed, the billet construction offers higher efficiency levels over a broader RPM range. These rotors also consume less power from the engine, and the air charger temperature is cooler, resulting in bigger bangs in the combustion chamber.



Two options are available to order, starting with the Stage 1 system, which is described as “a direct OEM replacement” because it uses the stock fuel rails, injectors, and throttle body. Level up to the Stage 2 variant, and you’re looking at a 112-millimeter throttle body as well as billet -8AN fuel fails.



The easiest way to improve the 6.2-liter leviathan is, of course, a supercharger swap. Whipple is much obliged to announce that Gen 5 competition-spec forced induction is coming to all Hellcat-based models, including the Ram TRX off-road pickup and the almighty Jeep Trackhawk.