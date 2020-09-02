2021 Dodge Challenger “Mopar Drag Pak” Packs S/C HEMI V8, Sounds Like Old Muscle

German Tuner Takes the Audi S8 To an Entirely New Level

Mopar is synonymous with big V8s, burning rubber, and the strip. To this day, Dodge remains faithful to what Mopar means even though strip-slaying machines have got ridiculously overpriced. Care to guess how much the Drag Pak for the 2021 model year Challenger costs? 34 photos



First things first, the Mopar muscle car is available in high-impact colors such as TorRed, Frostbite, Smoke Show, Pitch Black, and Hellraisin. Secondly, Dodge sweetens the deal with full-color or monochromatic packages. Last, but certainly not last, Weld beadlock wheels and Head Restraint Seat Package with a winged driver’s seat are must-haves in their own right.



Under the hood of this lightened brawler, you’ll find a 354-cu.in. HEMI V8 based on the same engine that won the NHRA Factory Stock Showdown and NMCA Factory Supercar championships in 2018. A twin-screw supercharger from Whipple with 3.0 liters of displacement is also featured, and as you’ll find out from the following video, the exhaust sound at idle and under acceleration makes one’s hair stand up on end. It’s American muscle at its finest, that’s for sure! Oh, and by the way, the 1/4-mile is over in a neck-snapping 7.5 seconds provided you launch perfectly off the line.



“Our new Dodge Challenger Mopar Drag Pak is produced specifically for sportsman racers to secure and own bragging rights at the drag strip,” declared Mark Bosanac, head of service, parts & customer care at



Speaking of chassis technologies, this grassroots racer boasts a four-link suspension out back. Engineered to launch as hard as possible, the rear end also features longer control arms that allow better anti-squat control. A wishbone link for lateral control replaces the Panhard bar in previous strip slayers, and the anti-roll bar is 250 percent stiffer according to Dodge.



