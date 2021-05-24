Ultra-Rare 1971 Plymouth Hemi Cuda Gets Record $4.8M Bid, Still Doesn’t Sell

4 The Paint Chip Cuda Is Perhaps the Most Famous Plymouth Cuda in the World

This is what the Holy Grail of muscle cars looks like: an ultra-rare 1971 Plymouth Hemi Barracuda that gets a record bid of $4.8 million but still fails to sell, falling short of meeting the seller’s reserve. 14 photos



“Ultimate” is how this Cuda was described when news broke that it would cross the auction block:



This example is one of the 12 Cuda Convertibles produced for that model year, and one of the five meant for export. It is also one of the three equipped with factory A833 4-speed manual transmission, which it still has, and the only 1971 Cuda painted in Winchester Gray. This has “rare” written all over it, and it’s still original and still in excellent condition.



Initially exported to France to its original owner, it has been in the care of the same U.S. owner for the past two decades. It returned to its home country in 1993 with the original drivetrain intact, and still has the matching numbers 426/425 HP Hemi V-8 engine and the matching numbers transmission. The odometer, which is metric, shows 98,500 km (61,200 miles).



It happened at the weekend, during the Indy 2021 event held by Mecum Auctions. The car in question, now officially the most expensive Hemi Cuda in the world, is a 1971 example, a convertible that was produced for export. It is still available, if you're on the market (and happen to be a multi-millionaire looking to round up your collection of ultimate toys).

"Ultimate" is how this Cuda was described when news broke that it would cross the auction block: the ultimate muscle car, though not the most valuable in the world. It is, however, the most expensive Cuda: after failing to sell for $4.8 million, it is now estimated to go for anything between $5.7 million and $6.5 million, which will officially grant it that number one distinction.

Cuda has been carefully maintained, and it shows. So it's not just the "ultimate" Cuda and perhaps the "ultimate" muscle car, it's also "rare," "desirable," "final-year" and "incredible," Mecum would wager. Now all it needs is for a rich car collector who's looking precisely for these attributes to his next collectible

