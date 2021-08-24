2021 Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate Edition Revealed With Breathtaking Price

2 2023 Range Rover Sport SVR Is Out for Super SUV Blood

In a rather surprising move, Land Rover has given the 2021 Range Rover Sport SV R an exclusive touch, with the Ultimate Edition that has just been revealed. 9 photos



Offered with exclusive paint combos and tailored interior detailing, the 2021



Each hue gets a Gloss Narvik Black contrasting roof, side mirror caps, grille, wing details, and tailgate finishers, and black knurled lettering at both ends with contrasting white edging. The body-colored carbon fiber vented hood is also present, together with a set of 22-inch five split-spoke forged alloy wheels that spin around the black brake calipers.



Windsor leather with contrasting Suedecloth was wrapped around the Performance Seats inside that otherwise have SVR embossing. The rest of the cockpit also sports black anodized paddle shifters, backlit treadplates, and a few other features that further elevate the SUV ’s special nature.



Billed as “the fastest, most powerful, and most dynamic Land Rover ever produced,” the HP (575 PS / 423 kW ) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque, enough to rocket it to 60 mph (96 kph) in 4.3 seconds, and up to 176 mph (283 kph).



In case you forgot, the SVR will be replaced, perhaps at the beginning of 2023, as Land Rover is already working on the new-gen Range Rover Sport. The regular versions are expected toward the end of 2022.

