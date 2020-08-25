Lamborghini Urus Destroys Range Rover Sport SVR in Drag Race

The Lamborghini Urus is probably the fastest SUV in the world right now (stock, of course). The bad thing about that is contenders are hard to find when you're unbeatable. Thankfully, this Range Rover Sport SVR doesn't know any better.
Whenever performance SUVs are brought into the conversation, we fondly remember Land Rover. the Range Rovers Sport was one of the first vehicles of this type. We can still remember when Top Gear raced one on grass against a Porsche, which must have left on impression on many people.
The supercharged 5-liter V8 tech was initially a strong point of any Range Rover or Jaguar. It delivered instant power and sounded amazing. However, it's also the reason why British sports models have plateaued.
You basically can't make any more power than this Range Rover Sport SVR has. And although the power gap between it and the Lamborghini Urus is only 75 hp, the two are in no way comparable.
The drag race put together by ArabGT could be the only one of its kind. These two haven't been in each other's company before, plus the setting looks amazing - a real race track instead of some rough runway.
But first, some quick U.S.-specific specs. The SVR is powered by that supercharged V8 we mentioned and it makes 574 hp plus 516 lb-ft of torque. It's a $115,000 luxury SUV that can be had with lots of carbon fiber parts but will only hit 62 mph in 4.5 seconds.
Meanwhile, the king of SUV drag racing uses a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that is good for 641 hp. It's almost one second quicker to 62 and has a much higher top speed. Interestingly, the gearboxes in these two are relatively similar. As we've established by now, the Range Rover doesn't stand a chance of winning this drag race, but it does pretty well with a rolling start.
The supercharged 5-liter V8 tech was initially a strong point of any Range Rover or Jaguar. It delivered instant power and sounded amazing. However, it's also the reason why British sports models have plateaued.
You basically can't make any more power than this Range Rover Sport SVR has. And although the power gap between it and the Lamborghini Urus is only 75 hp, the two are in no way comparable.
The drag race put together by ArabGT could be the only one of its kind. These two haven't been in each other's company before, plus the setting looks amazing - a real race track instead of some rough runway.
But first, some quick U.S.-specific specs. The SVR is powered by that supercharged V8 we mentioned and it makes 574 hp plus 516 lb-ft of torque. It's a $115,000 luxury SUV that can be had with lots of carbon fiber parts but will only hit 62 mph in 4.5 seconds.
Meanwhile, the king of SUV drag racing uses a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that is good for 641 hp. It's almost one second quicker to 62 and has a much higher top speed. Interestingly, the gearboxes in these two are relatively similar. As we've established by now, the Range Rover doesn't stand a chance of winning this drag race, but it does pretty well with a rolling start.