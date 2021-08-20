2023 Range Rover Sport SVR Sounds Rather Bland, Doesn’t Look That Fast Either

2 2022 Range Rover Plays Something Old, Something New in Unofficial Renderings

At this point, you might expect to hear that glorious V8 pump out sweet music, but the thing is that the super SUV sounds rather bland. And if you thought that maybe it isn’t the hot SVR derivative, then you’re wrong, because it features all the right bells and whistles.The quad exhaust pipes are there, and from what we can see from certain angles, with lots of zooming in, the brakes appear to be beefier.Elsewhere the prototype looks pretty much the same as the one captured on camera by our spies a few days ago. The thick camo was wrapped around the entire exterior, which should otherwise have sportier bumpers at both ends, compared to the regular versions of the next-gen Range Rover Sport, as well as a more aggressive diffuser, and perhaps a bigger spoiler mounted on the roof.With models such as the Mercedes-GLE 63 in its sights, the 2023 Range Rover Sport SVR is rumored to launch with a BMW-sourced twin-turbo V8 engine. Word on the street has it that it will develop approximately 600 PS (592/ 441), or 25 PS (25 HP / 18 kW) more than the current one , which does the naught to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in a hair under 4.5 seconds, and tops out at 174 mph (280 kph).Reportedly built around the MLA (Modular Longitudinal Architecture) of the next-gen Range Rover , the 2023 Range Rover Sport SVR could be more than a year away from its official unveiling. The normal Sport variants are expected before the end of 2022, so in all likelihood, Land Rover will keep the wraps on it a little bit longer than that.