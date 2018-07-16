Range Rover Sport SVR Breaks Fastest Mile on Two Wheels Record at Goodwood

First Private Spacecraft to Reach the Moon in 2019

There was a little bit of everything for motoring enthusiasts at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, perhaps the most exiting one in the event’s 25 years history. 9 photos



Terry Grant is an international stunt driver. He likes to do crazy stuff while driving, a habit which landed him so far a host of World Guinness Records.



For this year’s Goodwood event, Grant decided to take a



To break the record for the fastest mile on two wheels at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Grant had to do it in less than two minutes and 55 seconds. He did it in two minutes and 24.5 seconds, becoming the holder of the new Guinness World Record for the fastest mile completed by a car driven on its side.



So, the guy is prone to pulling off such stunts. But what about the car?



It too has been used all year long in all sorts of crazy enterprises. It managed to beat a Ferrari 458 Italia’s time



The video showing this weekend’s achievement can be seen attached below. Make sure to watch until the end and witness the SRV come down on all four and rev its engine like crazy as it does so.



