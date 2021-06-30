2023 Range Rover Sport Caught Hot-Weather Testing, Flaunts New MLA Platform

Introduced to resounding commercial success in 2005 on the semi-monocoque chassis of the Land Rover Discovery 3, the Range Rover Sport was redesigned from the ground up in 2013 on the D7 platform that also underpins the Defender. Going forward, the British automaker will switch to a new vehicle architecture developed with electrification in mind.
MLA is how Jaguar Land Rover calls it, and the brand-new Range Rover Sport will utilize it as well. Spied undergoing hot-weather testing in southern Europe, the camouflaged prototype features a combustion engine based on the dual exhausts that stick out from underneath the driver side of the rear bumper.
Outfitted with dual-spoke alloy wheels powder coated in black, the luxury-oriented SUV still flaunts the boxy looks of the full-size Range Rover, although it’s a little more dynamic in appearance thanks to the windswept roofline. Also equipped with longitudinal roof bars and a subtle rear spoiler, the prototype flaunts full-LED headlights with a modern, very slim design.
Beyond the Velar-inspired front fascia, the Range Rover Sport will upgrade to a more tech-focused interior to stay relevant against the likes of the Audi Q7, Mercedes GLE, and BMW X5. Over-the-air software updates are a given, and Active Road Noise Cancellation will be featured as well.
Turning our attention back to the MLA vehicle architecture for rear- and all-wheel-drive applications, Jaguar Land Rover detailed it three years ago with three levels of electrification. The first one is ICE and mild hybrid, then we have plug-in hybrid, and BEV rounds off the platform’s potential.
Similar to the 2021 Range Rover Sport, the 2023 model that will be revealed sometime next year will offer a selection of four- and six-cylinder powerplants. It remains to be seen if Jaguar Land Rover can make a case for the old AJ-V8 engine that rolled out in 1996, more so if you remember that JLR has pompously announced that it’s going electric from 2025. The company has also committed to phasing out diesel powertrains by 2026.
Outfitted with dual-spoke alloy wheels powder coated in black, the luxury-oriented SUV still flaunts the boxy looks of the full-size Range Rover, although it’s a little more dynamic in appearance thanks to the windswept roofline. Also equipped with longitudinal roof bars and a subtle rear spoiler, the prototype flaunts full-LED headlights with a modern, very slim design.
Beyond the Velar-inspired front fascia, the Range Rover Sport will upgrade to a more tech-focused interior to stay relevant against the likes of the Audi Q7, Mercedes GLE, and BMW X5. Over-the-air software updates are a given, and Active Road Noise Cancellation will be featured as well.
Turning our attention back to the MLA vehicle architecture for rear- and all-wheel-drive applications, Jaguar Land Rover detailed it three years ago with three levels of electrification. The first one is ICE and mild hybrid, then we have plug-in hybrid, and BEV rounds off the platform’s potential.
Similar to the 2021 Range Rover Sport, the 2023 model that will be revealed sometime next year will offer a selection of four- and six-cylinder powerplants. It remains to be seen if Jaguar Land Rover can make a case for the old AJ-V8 engine that rolled out in 1996, more so if you remember that JLR has pompously announced that it’s going electric from 2025. The company has also committed to phasing out diesel powertrains by 2026.