2022 Range Rover Plays Something Old, Something New in Unofficial Renderings

Previous spy shots of the 2022 Range Rover suggest that Land Rover has played it safe in terms of design. Thus, the next-gen luxury SUV will look like an evolution of its predecessor, and these unofficial renderings provide a camo-free look into its styling.
Shared by our friends at Kolesa, the illustrations depict a very toned down overall exterior, inspired by the smaller Velar, with a slightly wider and less tall grille, slimmer LED headlamps that protrude more into the fenders, and bigger central air intake.
The ‘Range Rover’ name still sits on the hood that looks a bit cleaner, and further back, we can see the flush-mounted door handles, and a slightly arched roofline behind the B pillars.
The taillamps still have a vertical design, yet they look more modern. The famous split-opening tailgate isn’t going anywhere, and rounding out the digital project are the silver and black paint, with the latter applied to the roof and pillars, and plastic cladding on the lower parts of the body.
Like the current Range Rover, which has been around since 2012, the new one will take on the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLS and BMW X7, in the lower specs, and Bentley Bentayga and Rolls-Royce Cullinan in the SVAutobiography configuration.
Expected to debut in late 2021 or early 2022, it will be built around JLR’s MLA platform, which supports mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and battery-electric powertrains. It is likely that it will retain the 3.0-liter inline-six mild-hybrid when it launches, whereas at the top end, it will probably get the 4.4-liter V8, made by BMW. A PHEV version is also in the works, and we wouldn’t be surprised if they decide to offer an all-electric model too.
A similar recipe will be adopted by the upcoming Range Rover Sport, which is believed to arrive sometime next year, based on a slightly smaller version of the same architecture.
