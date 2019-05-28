Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Drag Races Range Rover Sport SVR, Full Load Aboard

The Range Rover SVR, with its 575 horsepower and the scream of its supercharged V8 is an incredibly quick SUV. Then again, there are also spicier crossovers out there and you'd have a hard time finding a better example than the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.

4 photos



And while it might not seem so just by looking at the the two or comparing their financial sides, the Jeep is a world quicker than the RRS SVR - the Rangie does come with a much more lavish cabin, but this is another story for another time.



To ilustrate the sprinting difference between the two, I've brought along a drag racing challenger that involves the Brit and the American.



"But the Jeep will simply leave the piece of Britain trailing in its wake!" I hear you shouting. Well, that's what happens in the first drag race of the challenge.



Then again, the Russian vloggers behind the DSC Off and the



Thus, the Jeep was tasked with hauling construction materials while drag racing the Land Rover. And the results are the kind that will keep you on the edge of your seat.



Since this is a Russian video, those of us who don't speak the language can always use YouTube's closed captions and automatic translation stunt.



Even so, you might be in a hurry, so here are some hot spots of the clip (Stop Reading at This Point If You Hate Spoilers): 10:30 (the empty-boot, classic drag race), 16:35 (the Grand Cherokee is carrying 150 kg/330 lbs), 18:15 (cargo jumps to 300 kg/660 lbs), 20:10 (the Trackhawk hauls 400 kg/880 lbs), 22:27 (the slab of America welcomes two crew members aboard, while maintaining its previous cargo).



Oh, and did I mention the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk driver is about 25 kg/55 lbs less friendly to the scales compared to the aficionado wielding the Range Rover Sport SVR?



