McLaren 720S Drag Races 950 HP Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack, Destruction Comes

It looks like the McLaren 720S is determined to maintain its drag racing crown. So while more and more tuner cars dream about stealing the thunder of the Woking supercar, not many of these gym monster succeed. For one thing, a 720S recently drag raced a pair of spiced-up Dodges and we're here to zoom in on the battles.
The velocity monster got together during a recent half-mile event. And with this taking place on an airfield, the machines had all the space they needed to stretch their mechanical legs.

While the Macca came to the battle in stock form, I'll remind you independent dyno runs have shown that the official output of 720 horsepower is an understatement - the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 heart of the monster actually delivers around 750 ponies.

Returning to the brothers that took on the British missile, the first is a Charger Hellcat. The supercharged 6.2-liter V8 heart of the four-door had been gifted with an E85 setup, a custom pulley, an aftermarket exhaust and the obvious ECU play. As a result of this, the Hellcat motor now delivers 800 horsepower at the wheels, which makes for at least 900 horses at the crank.

As for the second muscle car that fought the Mclaren 720S, we're talking about a Challenger R/T Scat Pack. The 6.4-liter HEMI of the toy has left its natural aspiration behind for a blower, while also gaining a custom exhaust and tune. As such, the V8 now delivers 850 ponies at the rear wheels, which translates to well over 950 hp at the crankshaft.

Note that both Mopar machines featured the eight-speed automatic tranny.

Now, if you happen to be in a hurry and wish to skip past the YouTube chit-chat in the video below, you should know the action kicks off at the 2:28 point of the video.

