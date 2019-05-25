Nissan GT-R Drag Races Dodge Demon, Humiliation Ensues

Mars 2020 Spacecraft Has All the Air Sucked from Around It, Survives

For one thing, such a confrontation plays on the classic import-vs-domestic theme, so fans of the two genres will be jumping for joy.If we take a look at the official quarter-mile numbers of the R35 and the uber-Challenger, we'll notice the first needs at least 11 seconds to complete the quarter-mile sprint, while the second can do it in 9.65 seconds.However, there are at least two reasons for which we musn't pay all that much attention to those figures and fall into the on-paper racing trap.First of all, the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon needs ideal conditions to achieve the said 1/4-mile time, with most runs seeing the Dodge delivering low-10s times.Secondly, the tuning culture has touched many Godzillas out there and such a trip to the gym obviously results in sweeter 1,320 feet times, at least when it is done properly.Sure, the R35 Nissan GT-R is one of the most popular platforms of the drag racing realm, with examples packing well north of 3,000 ponies being able to deliver 6s runs.However, we're not here to talk about such extreme builds. Instead, we're referring to street cars of the reasonable kind. And you'll find a few examples of Dodge Demon vs. Nissan GT-R battles in the video below.However, the clip does involve battles that see the muscle car winning, since it comes from its owner, but that doesn't take away the spectacle - you can skip to the 6:16 point of the clip for the said action, with the previous part involving the Demon drag racing other import machines.