Lamborghini Huracan Drag Races Porsche 911 GT3 RS, Crushing Is Heavy

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS and the Lamborghini Huracan are very different animals, as the first is a track special, while the latter follows the classic supercar recipe, accommodating a naturally aspirated motor in its middle section. Nevertheless, none of the differences between the two matter when they line up next to each other for a battle.

4 photos



The beasts met during a sprinting event, with this being held on an airfield, so the aficionados behind the wheel could mind their hooning.



Despite the organised manner in which the Raging Bull and the Porscha met, the two turned to a human Christmas Tree rather than using the lights to take off.



It's worth noting that the



Of course, the reaction time also matters here, at least as far as the visual winner of the race is concerned. So you can head over to the piece of footage below to zoom in on the velocity confrontation.



Oh, and since we're talking about a pair of naturally aspirated toys, the aural side of the battle is just as important as its visual one. So make sure to turn up the volume before reaching for that "play" button.



P.S.: This video shows multiple races, with the one mentioned above awaiting you at the 1:20 point.



Sure, these go-fast heroes are more than fit for a circuit fight, but the brawl that brought us here today is of a different kind. To be more precise, the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine and the Zuffenhausen toy got together for a drag race.The beasts met during a sprinting event, with this being held on an airfield, so the aficionados behind the wheel could mind their hooning.Despite the organised manner in which the Raging Bull and the Porscha met, the two turned to a human Christmas Tree rather than using the lights to take off.It's worth noting that the LP610-4 Huracan , which is the model we have here, has proven to be the best at drag racing. As such, the Italian exotic can play the quarter-mile game in 10.4 seconds. As for the 500 horsepower Neunelfer, the 991.1-generation 3RS we have here needs at least 11.1 seconds to complete the same taks.Of course, the reaction time also matters here, at least as far as the visual winner of the race is concerned. So you can head over to the piece of footage below to zoom in on the velocity confrontation.Oh, and since we're talking about a pair of naturally aspirated toys, the aural side of the battle is just as important as its visual one. So make sure to turn up the volume before reaching for that "play" button.P.S.: This video shows multiple races, with the one mentioned above awaiting you at the 1:20 point.