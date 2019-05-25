autoevolution

Lamborghini Huracan Drag Races Porsche 911 GT3 RS, Crushing Is Heavy

25 May 2019, 12:38 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
The Porsche 911 GT3 RS and the Lamborghini Huracan are very different animals, as the first is a track special, while the latter follows the classic supercar recipe, accommodating a naturally aspirated motor in its middle section. Nevertheless, none of the differences between the two matter when they line up next to each other for a battle.
4 photos
Lamborghini Huracan Drag Races Porsche 911 GT3 RSLamborghini Huracan Drag Races Porsche 911 GT3 RSLamborghini Huracan Drag Races Porsche 911 GT3 RS
Sure, these go-fast heroes are more than fit for a circuit fight, but the brawl that brought us here today is of a different kind. To be more precise, the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine and the Zuffenhausen toy got together for a drag race.

The beasts met during a sprinting event, with this being held on an airfield, so the aficionados behind the wheel could mind their hooning.

Despite the organised manner in which the Raging Bull and the Porscha met, the two turned to a human Christmas Tree rather than using the lights to take off.

It's worth noting that the LP610-4 Huracan, which is the model we have here, has proven to be the best at drag racing. As such, the Italian exotic can play the quarter-mile game in 10.4 seconds. As for the 500 horsepower Neunelfer, the 991.1-generation 3RS we have here needs at least 11.1 seconds to complete the same taks.

Of course, the reaction time also matters here, at least as far as the visual winner of the race is concerned. So you can head over to the piece of footage below to zoom in on the velocity confrontation.

Oh, and since we're talking about a pair of naturally aspirated toys, the aural side of the battle is just as important as its visual one. So make sure to turn up the volume before reaching for that "play" button.

P.S.: This video shows multiple races, with the one mentioned above awaiting you at the 1:20 point.

lamborghini Huracan porsche 911 gt3 rs Porsche 911 Lamborghini drag racing
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars What Is the Green NCAP? Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Latest car models:
OPEL Corsa-eOPEL Corsa-e CompactSKODA SuperbSKODA Superb CompactSKODA Superb ScoutSKODA Superb Scout LargeLAND ROVER Discovery SportLAND ROVER Discovery Sport Small SUVMCLAREN GTMCLAREN GT ExoticAll car models  
 
 