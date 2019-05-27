autoevolution

Bentley "Tank" Crushes Cars in Russia, Hits 60 MPH

Earlier this month, we talked about a Bentley Continental GT that has been turned into some sort of tank. The build, which comes from Russia, is fresh, with multiple details still waiting to be polished. And we are now back on the topic, as we need to focus on a test ride of the contraption.
Dubbed Bentley Ultratank, this machine needs to cover at least a part of the tasks an actual tank can perform. And while the machine is not armored, nor does it pack ammo, it comes come with caterpillar tracks - the thing steers relying on the movement difference between the two tracks.

So, for instance, the once-a-Grand-Tourer (the plus interior is still there, even though the doors are no longer here) was asked to climb a pair of cars, as you'll notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.

I'll remind you that the W12 factory engine is no longer in the vehicle, with this probably being replaced by an Audi V8. Regardless, AcademeG, the aficioando behind the build, has now released some relevant numbers.

To be more precise, the driver gets to control 400 horses, while the ground clearance of the machine sits at a generous 59 cm.

The redefined Continental GT, which tips the scales at 3.1 tons (the base car wasn't exactly light, weighing in at well over 2 tons) and was taken up to 60 mph so far.

Adding the tracks has boosted the width of the beast to 2.5 meters, so we can't wait to see an adventure involving a tight environment. You see, the sheer nature of the build turns heads for now, but the real adventure should start once this toy is involved in adventures that truly deserve the "challenge" label - I'll continue to keep the animal on my radar and will return with fresh stunts as soon as these show up.

