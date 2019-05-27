Mars 2020 Spacecraft Has All the Air Sucked from Around It, Survives

More on this:

2019 BMW M5 Drag Races E34 M5, The Fight Is Brutal

When coming up with the current F90 M5, BMW decided the super-saloon needed to deliver splendid acceleration numbers, while also being a drift champion. Both boxes have been ticked (the 2018 M5 set a drifting world record, remember?), but the current M5 doesn't come close to, say, the E34 M5 as far as the immersive driving experience is concerned. But what happens if the two are thrown at each other in a drag race? 4 photos



As for the



Then again, the car tipped the scales at a hefty 1,965 kilos, which means it's about 200 kilograms heavier than its ancestor.



Oh, and did I mention that the two were joined by another M5? To be more specific, the third player was an



The trio duked it out on two separate occasions. And that's because the first race saw the F90 M5 making full use of its assets, while the second involved the car turning to its rear-wheel-drive mode.



This adventure comes from Russian YouTube label DSC Off, with Guram, the vlogger who got behind the wheel of the new model, not taking any chances - the gear head pulled a massive burnout, bringing the rear tires up to temperature before the RWD run.



P.S.: If you happen to be in a rush, you can skip straight to the 34:47 point of the clip below for the sprinting action.



The 1990s hero we have here features the "facelift" 3.8-liter straight-six, with the naturally aspirated unit delivering 340 ponies.As for the F90 M5 , the official numbers tell us the standard car packs 600 ponies, while the Competition trim comes with an extra 25 horses. However, the example we have here was taken to the dyno, proving its real-world output sits at 686 ponies.Then again, the car tipped the scales at a hefty 1,965 kilos, which means it's about 200 kilograms heavier than its ancestor.Oh, and did I mention that the two were joined by another M5? To be more specific, the third player was an E60 incarnation of the Bimmer. You know, the one built in the German automotive producer's F1 era, which is animated by a 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V10 producing 507 hp.The trio duked it out on two separate occasions. And that's because the first race saw the F90 M5 making full use of its assets, while the second involved the car turning to its rear-wheel-drive mode.This adventure comes from Russian YouTube labelOff, with Guram, the vlogger who got behind the wheel of the new model, not taking any chances - the gear head pulled a massive burnout, bringing the rear tires up to temperature before the RWD run.P.S.: If you happen to be in a rush, you can skip straight to the 34:47 point of the clip below for the sprinting action.