McLaren 720S Drag Races Tuned Viper, Domination Established

When a McLaren 720S shows up at a drag racing event, there will be tons of tuner cars wishing to steal the thunder of the Woking animal. And the latest adventure of the sort saw a Dodge Viper duking it out with the Macca.

Unlike some of the aftermarket beasts that take on the British supercar, the Viper we have here doesn't pack serious mods. To be more precise, the 8.4-liter V10 heart of the monster has been gifted with custom cylinder heads and a bespoke cam setup. As such, the motor now delivers about 650 horses at the rear wheels when using 93 Octane pump juice - this means the unit produces well north of 700 ponies at the crank.



Then again, the driver of the McLaren had decided to take no risks as far as the outcome of such races is concerned. Thus, the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 animating the McLaren 720S has been gifted with a Stage II ECU tune.



And with the standard engine delivering over 720 horsepower at the crank, we're expecting the trip to the gym to have spicy results.



You'll get to see the two supercars fighting in the first part of the video below, with the rest of the clip portraying other battles of the sort.



And before I invite you to check out the video, I'll remind you that one could've bought (the machine is now discontinued) two Vipers for the kind of money required to purchase a



