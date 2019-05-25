1,400 HP Nissan GT-R Drag Races 1,350 HP GT-R, Brutal Fight Follows

Mars 2020 Spacecraft Has All the Air Sucked from Around It, Survives

Those of you who are tuned into our drag racing tales are familiar to the adventures that come from Russia, a country that's the home to a massive straight-line battling community. Once again, we are here to zoom in on the Unlimited 500 , which is the country's top-tier sprinting championship. 6 photos



To be more precise, one of these R35s packs 1,400 horsepower, while the other is only 50 ponies down - keep in mind that the factory GT-R delivers up to 600 ponies, depending on the version.



A half-mile battle was chosen and while I don't want to throw too many spoilers your way, I can tell you that the slices of Japan managed to keep the audience on its toes from start to finish.



Fortunately, all the numbers that you might want to get are included in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which documents the drag race.



So, if you happen to enjoy betting, now would be a good time to take a look at the two GT-Rs and picks sides.



Since we're talking about heavily modded R35s, we're remind you this is one of the most respected platform of the drag racing world, with one of its top competitors being the Lamborghini V10 chassis (think: Gallardo and



The world's quickest GT-Rs now pack well north of 3,000 ponies, which means such a machine is as muscular as the two monsters that brought us here.



Oh, an in case you're wondering about the good old quarter-mile time, you should know that while the toys in the clip below are 9s cars, the said 3,xxx hp monsters can play the 1,320 feet game in the 6s range.



