1954 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Drops Low on Three Wheels, Sports Engraved Bodywork

Need something to go low and slow on the sunny streets of California? If money is no problem, then perhaps this new virtual project from pixel master Abimelec Arellano (aka abimelecdesign on social media) might do the trick.
Beware, there’s (potentially massive) controversy attached to it. So, perhaps it would be better if this CGI remains a figment of the imagination land. Otherwise, who knows the amount of backlash stemming from the idea of turning the iconic 1954 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL into a “Low Rider Gullwing,” as nicknamed by the pixel master. Hey, even the virtual artist had trouble convincing himself this is the right way to treat an automotive legend.
Of course, once the decision was made and knowing there are close to zero chances of this happening in real life, he went all out with the project. So, here is a 300 SL that was virtually turned into a lowrider to fulfill the dream of cruising SoCal as low and slow as possible. Aside from the summer road trip desire, there was another reason behind the decision to disrespect the 300 SL, as the artist explains he wanted to use the Merc as a “testbed for the engraved bodywork pattern.”
With that in mind and considering that beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, our opinion is that if no one gets any ideas to replicate this in real life, the result is quite enticing... for the world of imagination land. After all, it’s not as if this is the most outrageous virtual project we have seen based on a classic automotive icon.
Besides, if you had a 300 SL Gullwing as a lowrider, why not make the body look like jewelry as well? That way it would stand out in the customization crowd just as fast as it can ride on just three wheels. Naturally, the stance was also exemplified by the pixel master, just to make sure the crazy package is as complete as possible...
