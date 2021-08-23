2022 Ford Bronco Eruption Green Goes for CGI White Top, So Does Hot Pepper Red

Finally making good progress on the 2021 model year deliveries, the Blue Oval company has moved the reinvented sixth-generation Bronco further up the scale. It’s now a little closer to 2022MY with the initial color change update.
It’s been one of the Bronco sub-brands' worst-kept secrets: the rumor mill has been musing for months about a green hue arriving on the 2022MY as a tribute to the past. Now that it is official, there is no alternative but to embrace it – and start imagining all sorts of mods. Better yet, the good folks over at the Bronco6g.com forum have decided to tinker with both new hues.
Of course, there is a caveat. Ford only premiered the new Eruption Green alongside the initial announcement for the 2022 model year color palette changes. Meanwhile, it hasn’t shown the Hot Pepper Red Metallic to the public, although these two new hues are expected to replace no less than three of the current shades - Antimatter Blue, Lightning Blue Metallic, and Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat.
Naturally, there is a source for controversy there, as always. But for now, let us just focus on what lies ahead, not what could have been. After all, the virtual artist partners of the forum were eager to get to work imagining the possible looks of the new green and crimson hues with a splash of vintage. Sure, that “we’d love to hate it” MIC (molded-in-color) hardtop is also there, just to make sure it will stir the pot even further.
So, the CGI work from the pixel master going by the datseen69 username on social media has the Hot Pepper already up for some imaginary rock crawling, complete with a white top and matching vintage grille treatment. We like it, although we’ve also embedded below a very nice (and real) Rapid Red Outer Banks from Granger Ford sporting some cool retro stripes for anyone who doesn’t necessarily fancy this idea.
Next up comes the 2022 Eruption Green, also plastered on the body of a 2-Door Bronco. The MIC top doesn’t seem to fit the bill on the smaller SUV too well – the official shots only depict the 4-Door for now. On the other hand, a white top, and a matching set of beadlock wheels beauty rings seem to go an exceedingly long way toward enticing the fan community...
