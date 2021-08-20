Unofficial 2023 BMW i7 EV Has Split Headlights, Gives Out Mundane Skoda Vibes

Given the W223 Mercedes-Benz S-Class and EQS tandem, it is only logical to assume its Bavarian rival will counterattack with its duet of ICE and electrified models. And the spy shots brought evidence to substantiate the rumors, so now it’s time for some unofficial thoughts.
2023 BMW 7 Series and i7 prototypes have been caught in the wild for some time, thus giving virtual artists around the world enough time to solidify their CGI opinions about the looks of the seventh-generation flagship Bimmer sedan. And controversy might be the name of the game, although we can imagine it’s not going as far as this pixel master has envisioned.
Frankly, we’re not sure if BMW is deliberately trying to stir up the frying pan with all sorts of odd styling decisions or they’re just oblivious to the wishes of their fans and customers. Sure thing, everyone is talking about their latest design decisions ever since they first came up with the humongous radiator grille on the 2020 (G11) 7 Series facelift (or LCI, as they like to call it).
Now, they might be aiming to reach full circle after making everyone hold their breath with every major release since then – the 4 Series, the M3/M4 duo, or the iX electric crossover being chief among them. Those who enjoy a great controversy can rest assured, it seems the upcoming 7 Series will keep them plenty occupied, with rumors of splitting the headlight design for an (arguably) futuristic look.
It’s not the first time we see a CGI expert have a swing at the possible design of the upcoming flagship sedan. But we feel that BMW is probably not going to trespass into copyright infringement territory no matter what. And that’s exactly where Kleber Silva, the virtual artist behind the KDesign AG account is going with this possible 2023 BMW i7 render.
After all, if we clear our minds of the massive grille, those headlights sure look way too close for comfort to Skoda’s contemporary styling for its SUVs. Take the Kodiaq, Karoq, or the small Kamiq – they all kind of look the same to an untrained eye. And for us, this i7 design proposal bears an uncanny resemblance to all three of them, especially the B-segment subcompact crossover.
