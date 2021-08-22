Bugatti Bolide "Race" With King of the Road Peel P50 Remains Undecided, for Now

Quite a lot can be said about the jaw-dropping Bugatti Bolide. Oddly enough, the same premise is also valid for the world’s smallest production car ever made, the ultra-quirky Peel P50. So, why not race them together?
Yes, everything happens in imagination land. It’s probably not something that needs to be reminded, especially considering that any real encounter between the two would probably end up with tears of laughter. Never mind that though, because in the world of virtual artists anything is possible.
Including the meeting between one of the most stunning vehicles ever made, the track-only Bugatti Bolide, and the microcar that was made famous by Top Gear’s Jeremy Clarkson when a blue example was driven inside BBC’s television center.
Now, pixel master Al Yasid, aka yasiddesign on social media, is quite literally experimenting with the extreme hypercar that just mesmerized the audience of the 2021 Monterey Car Week. Mere days ago, a couple of examples were preoccupied with a drifting game – but the aftermath left to be desired, it seems (check out the second video embedded below).
So, Al Yasid probably decided that wrecking hypercars that cost almost five million dollars (€4 million / $4.71 million) doesn’t bode well for one’s resume... even if they are just figments of his imagination. The black with blue accents unit remained for a new car chase scene, but in place of the black-on-orange example he brought up none other than “the King of the Road,” the diminutive Peel P50.
Looking just as Guido-like as ever (Disney’s Cars reference totally intended), the P50 was produced during the early 1960s by the Peel Engineering Company on the Isle of Man. That probably explains why it’s so small, but don’t ask us how come this pixel master gave it such an imposing title.
Maybe it has something to do with the fact that a P50 is racing a Bugatti Bolide and it’s not even losing. Instead, it looks as if there is an actual chance to win the virtual encounter... although we’re probably going to find out the result only when the experimentation with these car chase scenes is finally over.
