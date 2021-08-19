Cybertruck Look-Alike “The Boulder” Heralds in New Age for Teardrop Trailers: Recharges EV

Tuned 2023 Nissan Z Goes for Hot Wheels Vibes, Looks CGI Ready for Orange Trackset

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hamiddavoodi (@hdm.design) Of course, we are dealing here with a cool case of wishful thinking. It’s going to be a while (early 2022 as far as U.S. dealerships are concerned) before the latest (Fairlady) Z reaches the point when owners can start working on their dream aftermarket builds. Most of them will probably adopt a decidedly NFS vibe , but some might even trace the roots to childhood dreams.At least that’s our feeling after seeing the rear-view work performed by pixel master Hamid Davoodi (aka hdm.design on social media). It’s a quick render fix of the recently released 2023 Nissan Z, so we might cut the virtual artist a bit of slack for not indulging in a complete set of CGI alterations that would give us his reinterpretation from all angles: front, three quarters, side, aerial, and underneath.That way it would have been easier for us to imagine the orange-infused 2023 Z at the appropriate scale for some Hot Wheels Trackset action. As far as I’m concerned, even the base $49.99 Sky Crash Tower would do wonders for our sudden case of Z-driven need for speed. Sadly, if Hot Wheels does get the perk of gifting kids (both small and big) with a scale representation of the 2023 Nissan Z, this probably isn’t the one they have in mind.Additionally, because it’s way smaller than its real counterpart, the potential Hot Wheels 2023 Nissan Z also will not have space for the cool twin-turbo V6 engine. You know, the one that’s borrowed from the Infiniti Q60 and can churn out up to 400 horsepower. And probably come up with performance specifications that are even better, if not on par with the latter’s figures: a 60 mph / 96 kph time of 4.5s might be the benchmark to beat.

Editor's note: Gallery includes official images of the Hot Wheels Sky Crash Tower Trackset. Gallery includes official images of the Hot Wheels Sky Crash Tower Trackset.