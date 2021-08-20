2022 Lambo Countach LPI 800-4 Roadster Idea Will Remain a Virtual Affair, Thankfully

Some 50 years ago, a Sant'Agata Bolognese-based Italian carmaker delivered a Bertone-designed mid-engine, RWD sports car to proudly represent their entry into the Italian wedge category. And the world stood still for a moment... probably.
Now, just as Lamborghini delivered a swift blow to all rivals by performing a modern reinvention of the nameplate, the planet is (allegedly) spinning faster than usual. It might be due to all the virtual artists rushing to their workstations to deliver their interpretations of the refreshed design.
No matter what, Lamborghini has already sold all 112 examples of the modern, hybridized supercar. But there could be value in imagining some derivations. After all, there might be other affluent buyers enraged by the fact they did not have a chance to secure their own LPI 800-4 garage queen for the collection. So, pixel masters might be on to something when proposing a Roadster version.
But we need to take a virtual step back and ponder both the positive and negative aspects. On the bright side, if Lamborghini ever decides to drop the top on their new age Countach, it would certainly be a premiere. Then, flipping the coin, they might want to steer clear of certain CGI reinterpretations. Otherwise, they might end up having design nightmares.
We’re not certain we’re out in the clear either after witnessing the botched attempt at a Countach LPI 800-4 Roadster from Carsbite. Their official social media account blasted a white convertible online and probably never looked back. Perhaps if they did, they would have noticed the odd way the window frame touches on what seems like the driver’s headrest. And then, all of a sudden, they would have realized they didn’t make a Countach Roadster, but a four-wheeled hunchback...
Kidding aside, it’s probably the angle... or perhaps the artist’s technique, or maybe both. Hopefully, this will remain a one-off, as it’s a bit too much even for imagination land!
